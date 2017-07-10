× $1 million prize-winning Millionaire Raffle tickets were sold in stores in Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg

MIDDLETOWN — Of the four $1 million prize-winning tickets drawn for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fourth of July Millionaire Raffle on July 8, two were sold in Central Pennsylvania.

One winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food Store, 255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County). The other was sold at the Uni Mart on 4361 N. Front St. in Harrisburg.

The other two winners were sold in Philadephia and Boswell (Somerset County).

Additionally, one of four $100,000 prize-winning tickets was sold in Dauphin County, at Cue Nique on 505 Strawberry Square in Harrisburg.

The selling locations for the $1 million prize winners each receive a $5,000 selling bonus, while the selling locations for the $100,000 winners get $500 bonuses.

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 404,234 tickets that were sold between May 2 and July 8.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.

Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County, or at any of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer.

Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers.

A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers, listed by prize category, is available at palottery.com. Players should check every ticket using a scanner at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on our official mobile app.