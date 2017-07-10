Back-to-school supply drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - It's only July, but preparations are already being made for the new school year. The Salvation Army of the Harrisburg Capital City Region hosted a 'Fill-a-Backpack' event. The donations collected will be used to purchase basic school supplies for less fortunate students. The supplies will then be stuffed into backpacks.

"We will give them everything they need to start the school year off well," said Cindy Minnich, Community Outreach and Events Coordinator. "Studies have shown that kids who are supplied well do better in school. We're just here to help kids do that."

Last year, the Salvation Army of Harrisburg provided support to more than 2,500 kids in the capital city, through a number of programs. Donations are being accepted through Friday afternoon.