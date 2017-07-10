Cause of Lancaster County barn fire unable to be determined

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa,-- The damage from a barn fire in Conestoga Township is so extensive, a cause cannot be determined.

Those are the findings of the State Police fire marshal, who investigated the fire.

It broke out Saturday afternoon on the 600-block of Kendig Road. The fire chief tells FOX43 only a wagon was inside,but it was destroyed.

Then, on Sunday morning, when the chief went back to check on the property, he found material in the silo reignited and fire crews were called back to the scene.

The structure is a total loss, with damage estimated at $310,000.