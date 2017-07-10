Dauphin County Treasurer’s Office begins issuing antlerless deer licenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Beginning Monday, the Dauphin County Treasurer's Office will begin issuing antlerless deer licenses.

The Dauphin County Treasurer is reminding hunters to make sure they mail in their applications and money, preferably in the pink envelopes provided by the PA Game Commission.

If you are a Pennsylvania resident, an antlerless deer license costs $6.90 while non-residents must pay $26.90. It must be in the form of a check or money-order. No cash will be accepted.

To apply, hunters must hold a current hunting license for the upcoming season.

If hunters are planning to apply as a group, officials recommend submitting separate checks with each application to avoid complications.

The applications are issued on a first come, first serve basis. They should be sent to the Treasurer's Office at 101 Market Street in Harrisburg.