Helicopter crashes at Luzerne County airport

FORTY FORT, Luzerne County — A helicopter has reportedly crashed at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Luzerne County, according to WNEP-TV.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The helicopter reportedly flipped on its side near the airfield.

Authorities told WNEP two people were in the helicopter, which was only a few feet off the ground when it crashed. They were taken to a hospital.

There is no word what may have caused the helicopter to flip on its side.