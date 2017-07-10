Hot and humid Tuesday leads to afternoon thunderstorms

MUGGY & STORMY WEEK

While most of the area is warm, humid and dry, a few isolated showers or rumbles may intrude the area north and west of Harrisburg. Temperatures are warm this evening in the 80s. Overnight, they drop to near 70 by morning. A few showers and possible thunderstorms could be around for the early rush hour. The air is more muggy to begin the day Tuesday. Highs are hot around 90 degrees. Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. There is a Marginal risk or low risk for some of the storms to become severe. Main threats are wind damage, hail and short-duration flooding due to torrential downpours. Wednesday storms are not as widespread.

Only a few may pop up during the afternoon. Temperatures are still quite warm near 90 degrees. No relief from the humidity, if anything, it is even stickier. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Again, there is a concern for severe weather. Readings are hotter in the lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms continue through the end of the week. Highs are not as hot but more seasonable in the middle 80s. Evening plans should be dry and the humidity is slowly dropping overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend begins dry and more comfortable. Highs are right where they should be, for the time of the year, in the middle 80s. We’ll need to watch the trend for a possible front with showers and thunderstorms for late Saturday into Sunday. For now, the daytime hours are mainly dry. Temperatures are a tad cooler for Sunday in the lower 80s. Monday high pressure brings a pleasant and sunny start to the day. Temperatures in the middle 80s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist