Humidity climbs, thunderstorm chances increasing early week

STARTING OFF NICE, INCREASING HUMIDITY: We kick the week off still cool, with lows ranging from the 50s to the low 60s across the area. After a partly cloudy start, skies clear as winds shift thanks to an entering high pressure. This wind shift increases our humidity through the afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s area-wide. A few places may see 90 with a stray thunderstorm possible, especially in the late evening hours.

WARMING UP AGAIN: A MARGINAL risk (1 on a 1-to-5 scale) is currently in effect for Tuesday. Wind and heavy rain are the main threats in this very low severe weather risk.

Temperatures increase Tuesday in the low-to-mid 90s with higher thunderstorm chances north of the PA Turnpike to start the morning. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm across the area is likely throughout the afternoon and into the evening. These will remain isolated in nature, but everyone has the same chance of seeing them. Highs stay in the upper-80s and low-to-mid 90s throughout the week with building humidity.

HIGHER THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday and especially Thursday into Friday as well. They will become more scattered in nature with higher chances area-wide. A few may be severe with our western and northwestern counties again in a marginal risk. We will continue to watch our severe weather threats as we head throughout the week, so stick to FOX43 for the latest updates. We’ll give you the information you need to be Weather Smart!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long