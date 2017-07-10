Juvenile arrested for intentionally setting fire in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A juvenile is under arrest after intentionally setting a fire in Carlisle.
On July 9 around 5 p.m., fire and police units responded to a house fire in the 200 block of N. Pitt Street.
An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set by an 11-year-old who ignited paper and threw it into a pile of trash.
The fire grew to burn the exterior of the structure, causing about $5,000 worth of damage.
The juvenile was arrested and placed into a juvenile detention center.
