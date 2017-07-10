× Juvenile arrested for intentionally setting fire in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A juvenile is under arrest after intentionally setting a fire in Carlisle.

On July 9 around 5 p.m., fire and police units responded to a house fire in the 200 block of N. Pitt Street.

An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set by an 11-year-old who ignited paper and threw it into a pile of trash.

The fire grew to burn the exterior of the structure, causing about $5,000 worth of damage.

The juvenile was arrested and placed into a juvenile detention center.