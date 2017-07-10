Man arrested in Lancaster County for homicide in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa.-- A Wilkes-Barre man is facing homicide charges after shooting and killing a man outside a Plymouth Borough bar.

Anthony Jackson, 38, is facing homicide charges for shooting and killing a man.

On July 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m., emergency crews received reports of a gunshot victim at Risnick's Bar in the 100 block of E. Main Street.

The victim, Anthony Wisneski, 34, of Nanticoke, was transported to Geisinger Hospital but was pronounced dead by emergency room staff.

An investigation revealed that Jackson and another patron of the bar were engaged in an argument when Jackson offered to settle the confrontation outside.

Jackson and the patron went outside, while accompanied by bar security and Wisneski.

While outside, Jackson shot Wisneski multiple times and fled the scene in a silver Chrysler 300.

According to WNEP, Dale Smith said the victim was his cousin.

“He was hanging out, having a good time. He was there with two of my other cousins. I don’t know why this transpired or what could have caused somebody to take somebody else’s life,” Smith said.

“From what I heard, he was trying to shake the guy’s hand, bury things, just leave it alone."

Police found that Jackson was staying in Upper Leacock Township in Lancaster County, and was taken into custody around 4 p.m. later that day.

Jackson was taken back to Luzerne County for preliminary arraignment.