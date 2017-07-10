× Manheim Township quarterback, Luke Emge, commits to Harvard University

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Manheim Township’s senior quarterback knows where he will be taking snaps next fall.

Luke Emge committed to play football for Harvard University over the weekend, as he will take his talents to Boston in 2018. Emge announced the move on Twitter.

Honored to announce that I have received an OFFER from, and have COMMITTED to, Harvard University! Truly blessed!!! #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/PCdyeujbl8 — Luke Emge (@Luke_emge) July 8, 2017

Manheim Township coach, Mark Evans also confirmed the news and offered his congratulations on Twitter.

I'm proud to announce that our QB-Luke Emge has accepted a full scholarship to play football at Harvard in 2018! Proud day! Way to go Luke! — Mark Evans (@canes77) July 8, 2017

Emge transferred from Fleetwood High School in Berks County to Manheim Township last season, and threw for 1,592 yards with 14 touchdown tosses with just 3 interceptions while completing 63% of his passes.

Emge also added 552 yards on the ground and with another two scores.

He was gracious enough to answer some questions about his commitment to the Ivy League school.

Many players wait until well into the season or even after the season to decide their future. Why did you choose to commit to Harvard at this time? L. Emge: I had talked to the coaches at Harvard a lot and really felt a connection with all of them. Then, when I went up to Harvard for camp, everything just clicked. I fell in love with the campus and the city of Boston. I told my dad that day that I knew Harvard was where I wanted to be. So when Harvard offered me, I didn’t see a point in waiting to commit because I knew Harvard was where I belonged. What about Harvard attracted you the most as a player? L Emge: The thing that most attracted me as a player was their coaching staff. I felt a connection with every coach I met, and really loved their coaching styles and their passion for the game. Also, the facilities were unbelievable. From the weight room, to the locker room, to the football stadium, everything is world class. How does your commitment affect your upcoming senior season at Manheim Township? L. Emge: Being committed to my top school before the season takes some of the weight off my shoulders. I don’t have to worry about impressing college coaches every game, now I can go out and just play with one thought on my mind, and that thought being winning. What do you think you need to work on most to be successful this season? What do you think you need to work on most to be successful at the next level? L. Emge: I think the most important thing I need to work on to have a successful season this year is just developing timing with my receivers. We have some new kids stepping in at receiver this year, and the more reps I can get with them, the better. I think for success at then next level, I need to work on my arm strength and shortening up my release. I’ve been working every day to improve these aspects of my game.

If you could compare your playing style to a quarterback (NCAA or NFL) who would it be, and why?

L. Emge: I would compare my style, and some people may laugh at this, but to Tim Tebow. I know the knock on him has always been his throwing motion, but I try to go about the game in the same way he did and play the same way he did. He left it all on the field every single game and was never afraid to lower his shoulder to gain the extra yards, and I try to bring the same intensity that he did in everything I do. Also, he is a leader and is calm under pressure, so I always try to model my game after him. What are your goals for future playing career? (Can include your senior season as well as NCAA and beyond) L. Emge: Well, my first and most important goal right now is to lead Township to a section championship this year. We as a team have more goals than just this, but it all starts with winning a section championship. So that’s the goal I’m most focused on. But as for my college career, my goal is to go up to Harvard and help them win an Ivy League Championship every year that I’m there. I have some personal goals for myself for this upcoming season and for my future in college that I strive for and these goals keep me motivated to work hard every day.

Below are some highlights of Emge’s play via Hudl.com