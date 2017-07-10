× One week later: Memorial sits near site of gas explosion in Lancaster County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– Sunday marked one week since a gas explosion killed one utility worker and injured three others in Lancaster County.

A memorial now sits in the area where it happened on the 200-block of Springdale Lane in Manor Township. A home on the cul-de-sac exploded as UGI and PA One crews were checking for a reported gas leak. UGI worker Richard Bouder, 54, was killed in the blast.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Spokesman Roger Evans tells FOX43 mechanical components found inside the main gas line are being shipped to Washington, D.C. for further testing. It could take more than a year to complete the investigation.