Police arrest one, seek another for break-in assault in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for one suspect after arresting another for an assault in Lancaster City.

Jaquan Doughty, 18, of Lancaster, is facing burglary, aggravated assault, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On July 6 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of E. King St. for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male with injuries to his face after being struck by a baseball bat.

The victim and a female resident told police that two males had forced entry into the apartment and assaulted the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

After an investigation, police were able to identify Doughty as one of the suspects.

On July 8, Doughty turned himself in to Lancaster City Police at the station, and was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The second suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the second suspect is asked to contact Det. Lt. Kevin Fry at 717-735-3346 fryk@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.