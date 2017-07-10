× Police ID man killed in York City, cause of death unclear

YORK CITY, Pa.–The cause of death remains unclear for a 22-year-old man who died in York City early Sunday.

Officers were initially dispatched to the first block of East Maple Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. While police were investigating, Lester Cortes-Cotto showed up at York Hospital in a private vehicle with injuries. He later died.

York City Police believe Cortes-Cotto, of York, was assaulted along East Maple Street prior to going to the hospital. Police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine Cortes-Cotto’s exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Detective Division at 717-849-2219 or text 411 TIPS.