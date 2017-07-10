Police searching for two suspects from Walmart theft in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects from a Walmart theft in Ephrata.

On July 6 at 10:15 p.m., Walmart asset protection reported to police that a blonde woman entered the store at 890 E. Main Street, retrieved a bolt cutter from the hardware department and cut a padlock off of a gate in the garden center.

The blonde woman and an apparent acquaintance proceeded to re-enter the store before the blonde suspect loaded a cart with merchandise and exited the store through the gate without paying for merchandise.

The suspect left the store in a white sedan.

If you know the identity of either female please call Officer Rodriguez at 717-738-9200 X237.