Police seek help in locating missing woman who may be danger to herself

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help in locating a missing woman.

Ashli Rudy, of the 5900 block of Shope Place, has been missing since 9:30 a.m. on July 8.

On July 9 at about 9:00 p.m., police were notified by Rudy’s family that she had been missing after making comments about possibly killing herself.

Rudy has not made any contact with her family, and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you have any information in reference to Ashli’s whereabouts, please contact LPPD at (717) 558-6900 in reference to case #17-0010780.