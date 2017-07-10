Police seek suspect in Sunday night Turkey Hill robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Lancaster police are seeking information on a suspect that allegedly robbed a Turkey Hill store on Manor Street Sunday night.

Officers say the suspect entered the store at 870 Manor Street at 11:43 p.m., brandishing an unknown item wrapped in a black t-shirt. The suspect pointed the implied weapon at the clerk and demanded cash. He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, age in his 30’s, standing approximately 5 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He had numerous tattoos on his arms and was wearing a white tank top.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. You can anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers by sending LANCS plus the message to 847411.