Suspects in robbery of Windsor Township bank arrested

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County — Two suspects in a Windsor Township bank robbery were arrested Monday afternoon after a short investigation by York Area Regional, Lower Windsor Township and State police.

The bank robbery occurred at 2:42 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the M&T Bank in Windsor Township on a bank robbery call. A description of the vehicle the alleged robbers used to leave the bank was relayed to 911. Officers later apprehended two suspects — Jacob Sheckells, 27, and Felicia Redifer, 28 — attempting to leave a home in the Windsor Borough in a different vehicle.

The suspect vehicle that was identified leaving the bank was found parked inside a garage on the property. The stolen money was found hidden inside the residence.

Sheckells and Redifer are being charged with Robbery of a Financial Institution and Conspiracy to Robbery of a Financial Institution, according to police.