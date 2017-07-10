× West York police seek suspect who allegedly severely beat a man with a tire iron

WEST YORK — West York Borough Police are seeking a suspect that they say beat another man with a tire iron Saturday, according to court documents and an online report.

According to arrest documents, Matthew Lynn Hughes II, 28, is facing several charges stemming from the incident. He allegedly beat the victim, choked him, threw him down a flight of stairs and then continued to beat him with the tire iron.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday. At 5:30 a.m., police were summoned to the 1800 block of West Philadelphia Street, where they found a severely beaten victim, who identified Hughes as the person who inflicted the injuries, according to the arrest report.

Hughes had allegedly entered the building from a back entrance. He was seeking his ex-girlfriend, whom he believed had left him for another man.

Once inside, Hughes found his ex-girlfriend with the alleged victim. After an argument, Hughes attacked the victim, beating him and slamming his head to the ground. The victim initially attempted to use pepper spray to defend himself, but it was ineffective, according to arrest documents.

The victim grabbed a tire iron, but Hughes took it from him and used it to hit the victim, who attempted to run. Hughes caught him, threw him down the stairs, followed him outside, and continued to beat him with the tire iron.

He then re-entered the home looking for his ex-girlfriend, who had fled, police say.

Police are still attempting to locate Hughes, who is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and terroristic threats, according to court documents.