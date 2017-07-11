× 16-year-old PA girl selected to train with a top soccer academy, club in France

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl will spend seven days in Lyon, France training with one of the country’s top soccer clubs at Olympique Lyonnais Academy.

Nicte Aco, who plays for Penn Legacy out of Lancaster County, was selected for one of the 32 spots for generation adidas international Select, an invite only program that provides elite developmental opportunities to clubs in the United States.

The training runs from August 12 to August 20, allocating two days for travel.

During the program, Aco will be trained by Olympique Lyonnais academy coaches, play against academy teams in international friendlies and receive evaluation from club coaches.

Aco hopes to develop her soccer skills and gain knowledge that will help extend her soccer career in the long run, according to a release by generation adidas international.