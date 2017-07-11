× 16-year-old taken to hospital after riding into the front of a vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an accident on Monday night.

On July 10 at 9:55 p.m., police responded to an accident involving a car and a bicyclist on E. Main St. at Lake St. in Ephrata Borough.

An Ephrata man had stopped his vehicle on Lake St. at a red light and began to make a right turn onto E. Main St. when a westbound traveling bicyclist made a left turn from E. Main St. onto Lake St.

The 16-year-old bicyclist cut the corner short and rode into the front of the vehicle.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.