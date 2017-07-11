A few afternoon thunderstorms, MARGINAL severe risk

THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON: We’re in a MARGINAL risk for severe weather today. On a scale of 1-to-5, it’s our lowest level at a 1. Our main threats will be wind and small hail.

We see a few thunderstorms today with best chances north of the PA Turnpike. However, the further south thunderstorms develop this afternoon the higher likelihood we see severe weather. Otherwise these will pass by the early evening with a few showers possible after sunset. Highs reach the upper-80s and low-90s.

JUST A FEW FOR WEDNESDAY: A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday in what looks to be the least active day remaining for the work week. These could be strong but should not be severe. Highs reach the low-90s under otherwise mostly sunny skies for most of the day.

STAYING ACTIVE TO END THE WEEK: We see higher chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and into Friday. These have a higher likelihood of being severe, so we’re keeping an eye on it to finish the week. The higher chance right now looks to be Friday afternoon and early evening. Regardless, widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible with highs hovering around 90.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long