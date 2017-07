× Two teens dead after a farm accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two teens died after a farm accident.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Meadows Road in Lower Mifflin Township.

Douglas Strite, 19, and a 14-year-old male, both of Mercersburg, were replacing a tire on a manure spreader when it exploded, causing fatal injuries.