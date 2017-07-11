× Dauphin County man arrested after couple finds him passed out on their couch

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested on Sunday after a couple found him passed out on their couch.

Susquehanna Township police were called to the 1500 block of North 25th Street for a reported burglary at approximately 3:10 a.m.

Shannon Woodyard was found intoxicated on the couples couch. Woodyard was also in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

He was arrested without incident.