Dauphin County man arrested after couple finds him passed out on their couch
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested on Sunday after a couple found him passed out on their couch.
Susquehanna Township police were called to the 1500 block of North 25th Street for a reported burglary at approximately 3:10 a.m.
Shannon Woodyard was found intoxicated on the couples couch. Woodyard was also in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
He was arrested without incident.
