Disc-Connected K9s will put on a show at the Carlisle Truck Nationals

CARLISLE — Frisbee-fetching dogs are coming to Carlisle.

Lawrence Frederick and his world-champion Disc-Connected K9 team will put on an exhibition at the Carlisle Truck Nationals, which will be held August 4-6 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The Disc-Connected K9 Team is the only traveling show of its kind. Made up entirely of rescue dogs, the team includes Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, Jack Russells and other hyper-active mixed breeds. Nearly a dozen of the dogs are World Frisbee Dog Championship Finalists, more than any other team in the history of the sport. More specifically, Frederick boasts five different World Champion dogs, including Harley Davidson, a three-time champion, plus 17 different World Finalists.

Frederick spent his early teen-age years living in the Carlisle/Shippensburg area, so this visit is a homecoming of sorts for him.

“It’s always fun to come to the area,” said Frederick in a press release. “While I do make it through this region frequently, I still enjoy the trips down memory lane that I experience each time I visit the mid-state. I have been to Carlisle before but visiting the Carlisle Truck Nationals is a first for my team. I’m looking forward to showcasing the dogs in August at Carlisle and can’t want to see everyone at the event too.”

Complete event information, as well as links to register a truck or purchase single day/weekend tickets is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.