E-cycling center opens in Cumberland County

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County- Cumberland County now has a place to recycle electronics. It's against state law to put items like old tv's and computers in the trash, so back in February, a team began refurbishing a county barn in Middlesex Township, to make it into an e-cycling center. Old electronics can be dropped off there, for a fee of 50 cents per pound.

"We've gotten so many calls from people asking 'Where can we take our tv's? Our old tv's?' and now we have a place for it," said Vince DiFilippo, Cumberland County commissioner. "It's not just for folks in Cumberland County, anybody can come here and drop off their stuff."

Before the barn opened, Cumberland County officials say they'd receive more than 100 calls a month from people wondering what they can do with unwanted electronics.