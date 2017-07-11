Elderly woman robbed of purse in West Donegal Township, new images released

WEST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Northwest Regional Police are hoping surveillance images will help track down a man and woman wanted in connection to a strong-armed robbery of an 89-year-old woman in Lancaster County.

It happened on July 6 in the parking lot of the Giant located along the 1200 block of South Market Street in West Donegal Township.

An 89-year-old woman told police was placing her groceries into her vehicle when a woman approached her and forcibly grabbed her purse. The unidentified woman then dragged the victim while she held onto her purse toward a nearby getaway vehicle, according to police reports. At one point the woman assaulted the elderly victim, forcing her to let go of her purse while being dragged across the parking lot.

The suspect was seen getting into a Toyota Camry driven by a white male. The pair were last seen driving east on Market Street toward Mount Joy Borough at a high rate of speed.

The suspects are described:

Male Suspect: White male, 5’8″ to 5’11” short dark hair, mustache and thin beard side burns down across

lower jaw area. Last seen wearing dark colored basketball shorts with stripe on side, white T-shirt, black

sneakers. Suspect was driver of suspect vehicle.

Female suspect: last seen in drivers side back seat, White female, blonde shoulder length hair, possibly pulled

back in pony tail style.

Suspect Vehicle is described as: 2015-2017 Dark blue Toyota Camry, 4 door

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Northwest Regional Police at 717-367-3382 ext. 111 or email fember@nwrpd.org.