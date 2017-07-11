FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Wilson Galvin DOB: 04/13/69, 48-Years Old

Wanted: Escape

Location: Capital Pavilion, 2012 North 4th Street, Harrisburg City

Incident Date: May 28, 2001

Charges Filed: May 28, 2001

**Alias: Angel Moreno; Ariel Delgado-Fontanez; X Delgado; Wilson Galvin-Reynoso

2. Vernon King DOB: 6/30/1990, Age: 26

Wanted: Homicide

Location: 2707 North 4th Street, Harrisburg City

Incident Date: July 16, 2016

Wayne should be considered armed and dangerous

3. Bobbie Jo Freshwater, DOB: 12/16/78, 38-Years Old

Wanted: Escape (Felony 3), Institutional Vandalism

Location: 2292 Pine Grove Road, Franklin Township, Adams County

Incident Date: March 21, 2014 at 9 am

Charges Filed: March 26, 2014

What can you do to help? If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.

