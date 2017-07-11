× Hershey Bears release their 2017-18 schedule

HERSHEY — The Hershey Bears will drop the puck on the 2017-18 season with a road game against Lehigh Valley on October 7 before returning home to the Giant Center on October 14, according to a press release announcing the American Hockey League team’s 2017-18 schedule.

It will be the 80th season in the Bears’ storied history, the release says.

The marquee event of the 2017-18 season is the 2018 Outdoor Classic on Jan. 20 at Hersheypark Stadium. The Bears will host an outdoor contest versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tickets will go on sale for this special event on Friday, Aug. 18, with a season ticket holder presale in early August.

Hershey will meet the defending Calder Cup Champion Grand Rapids Griffins on home ice on Sunday, Mar 11.

The Bears’ schedule features 12 games, including six on home ice, against Atlantic Division rivals Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey’s first home game versus the Phantoms is Sunday, Oct. 15, while the Bears welcome the Penguins to town for the first time on Sunday, Nov. 12.

A complete promotional schedule will be released in the coming month. Individual game tickets are slated to go on sale in September.