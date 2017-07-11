× Lancaster County man charged with stealing from Planet Fitness lockers

LANCASTER — A 36-year-old Lancaster County man is facing several charges of theft and criminal mischief after the investigation into a series of thefts from lockers at two Planet Fitness gyms in Manheim and Lancaster Townships, police say.

Joshua P. Sangrey, of East Petersburg, has been charged with 13 counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief for allegedly stealing from lockers at Planet Fitness locations on Carerra Drive in Manheim Township and Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township, according to Manheim Township police.

The incidents happened over a span of several months.

Police say a series of thefts and attempted thefts were reported at the gyms starting in November of 2016. The thefts continued into January of 2017, then stopped briefly before resuming in June 2017.

Management of the facilities began their own investigation and were able to identify Sangrey — who had signed in using somebody else’s name — as a suspect. He was eventually observed taking a wallet from a locker, according to police.

Some of the lockers involved were unlocked, others were locked. In the cases of the ones that were locked, Sangrey allegedly cut the lock from the locker.

There were a total of 15 incidents reported to police that were linked to Sangrey. The list of items taken — which includes jewelry and cash — has a total value of $2,270.