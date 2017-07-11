× Lancaster man arrested after stabbing mother of his child, kidnapping

NEWINGTON, Ct.– A Lancaster man was arrested over the weekend after stabbing the mother of his child and kidnapping.

Joshua Calcorzi, 24, is facing kidnapping and risk of injury to a child charges for the incident.

On July 9 at 7:28 a.m., an amber alert was broadcast out of Massachusetts for 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi.

Chicopee Police reported that the child’s father, Joshua Calcorzi, stabbed the child’s mother and fled the scene with the child.

Police got a ping off of Calcorzi’s cell phone in Newington, Connecticut, and he was located at the White Swan Motel in the 2600 block of the Berlin Turnpike.

Calcorzi was taken into custody without incident, while the younger Calcorzi was unharmed.