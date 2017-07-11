× Lancaster teen charged with theft from motor vehicles, criminal conspiracy

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 17-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with 11 counts each of Theft From a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Conspiracy after being confronted by a police officer in the early morning hours on July 3.

The man was one of two suspects observed by a West Lampeter Township police officer acting suspiciously in the Olde Hickory Development at 4:40 a.m. When the officer confronted the suspects, they fled on foot. The officer was able to detain the 17-year-old suspect.

An investigation showed that eight vehicles in the development had been entered and items were taken, including jewelry, cash and personal items.

According to Manheim Township police, investigators were also able to connect the juvenile to three thefts from vehicles which occurred in Grandview Heights, Manheim Township, in November 2015.

A criminal complaint has been filed.