Man arrested following investigation into report of child sexual abuse
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Steelton man was arrested today following an investigation into a June 17 report of child sexual abuse.
An investigation by Upper Allen Police revealed that Isaiah Rodrigues, 19, had sexual contact with a female acquaintance under the age of 16, according to the release.
Rodrigues is charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and indecent assault.
