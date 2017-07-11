× Man arrested following investigation into report of child sexual abuse

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Steelton man was arrested today following an investigation into a June 17 report of child sexual abuse.

An investigation by Upper Allen Police revealed that Isaiah Rodrigues, 19, had sexual contact with a female acquaintance under the age of 16, according to the release.

Rodrigues is charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and indecent assault.