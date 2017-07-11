× Man facing charges after kicking in doors while trying to find his home while intoxicated

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after kicking in a back door while trying to find his house while intoxicated.

Jack Lippert, 26, is facing criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and public drunkenness charges for the incident.

On July 9 at approximately 8:50 a.m., police were summoned to the 3900 block of Birchwood Circle for a resident’s back door having been kicked in.

An investigation revealed that Lippert had locked himself out of his home and began to kick in the rear doors to several residences in the area in an effort to locate his home while intoxicated.