Manheim woman charged with hindering apprehension after arrest of burglary suspect at her home

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — A Manheim woman is facing charges of hindering apprehension after becoming aggressive toward police who were apprehending a burglary suspect in her residence on the 400 block of Fruitville Pike Saturday afternoon.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional and Manheim Borough police, Lindsey Nichole Schatz, 27, became belligerent and aggressive toward officers who were there to apprehend Joshua Sean Page, 29, who was wanted for felony burglary offenses. Page was found hiding under a pile of clothing and other items in a closet at the residence.

Schatz was taken to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department for booking and later transferred to Lancaster County Prison to await preliminary arraignment.

Page was also transported to Lancaster County Prison.