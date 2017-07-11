× Manor Township police cite 3 Lancaster County target shooters for safety violations

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Three Lancaster Countians were cited for violating Pennsylvania Game Commission safety codes after shooting at an unsafe target in Manor Township.

Manor Township police say the incident happened at 1:15 p.m. on June 20. An officer was called to the 200 block of Ironstone Ridge Road for a report of shots fired. When he arrived at the scene, the officer heard shots coming from the rear of the residence. When he investigated, he found three subjects target shooting at a piece of plywood, facing south. The officer observed there was no backstop in place and that the subjects were shooting within the safety zone of another home.

As a result, Phillip Shaak, a resident at the home, and Glory Rodriguez and Isalas Vargas, both of Lancaster, were all cited for violating the Game Commission’s safety zone rules. All three citations are a summary offense that will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Josh Keller.