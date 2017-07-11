× Missing Mechanicsburg woman found safe

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Hewitt was located and found safe with a friend out of the area.

Previously: The Mechanicsburg Police Department is seeking the location of Nancy Hewett.

Hewitt is 79 years old, approximately 5’2″ tall, weighing approximately 100 lbs, with white hair, and brown eyes.

She has the beginning stages of dementia and is an insulin dependent diabetic. She left her residence around 1200 pm today and has not been seen or heard from.

She has been listed as a missing person with the police department. She operates a 2008, silver in color, Honda Civic, bearing Pennsylvania registration 507NWH.

Hewitt will be in the company of her dog, who left the residence with her.

Anyone with information in regards to her location is asked to contact the police department at 717-691-3300.