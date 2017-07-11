× Northern Lancaster Police investigating theft via bounced check at Penn Township auction

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a theft from an auction service involving a fraudulent check.

Police say the incident was reported on July 6. The auction service, located on the 600 block of Fruitville Pike, reported the theft of more than $3,000 worth of household items by a subject who issued a check upon a closed account. The theft happened at an auction held on the 1400 block of Lancaster Road in March of 2017.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact officer Alex Arseneau at (717) 733-0965 or via the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police website. Refer to NLCRPD incident number 20170706M5492