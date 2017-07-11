Olivia’s cooks up Dark & Stormy Salmon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Dark & Stormy Salmon

Fresh grilled Salmon served on a cedar plank and smothered in a drunken rum raisin blueberry glaze ... served along w fresh grilled garden veggies.

Be sure to soak your cedar planks in water overnight before using for grilling ...

Glaze :

1/2 orange zested & juiced

1/2 lemon zested & juiced

2 cups oyster sauce

1/2 lime zested & juiced

2 tbsp garlic finely chopped

1 cup pineapple juice

3 tbsp ginger freshly grated

2 pints blueberries

1 cup raisins

1 cup dark rum

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

Place the raisins, rum, brown sugar, & pineapple juice on med heat for approx 15 mins to plump the raisins. Add the remaining ingredients & bring to boil. Let stand for 5 minutes. Enjoy!

Cocktails

In honor of national mojito day...

Berry Mojito

Bacardi dragon berry rum

Kraken rum

Simple syrup

Fresh strawberries and/or raspberries & black berries Fresh mint Club soda Muddle together the berries, mint, & simple syrup. Add the rum, & ice, shake. Top off w club soda.

Summer storm (a variation on a dark & stormy)

Kraken rum

Lemoncello

Fresh squeezed lemon

Ginger beer

Fill glass w ice, add rum, Lemoncello, & fresh squeezed lemons, shake.

Top off with ginger beer.