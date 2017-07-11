Olivia’s cooks up Dark & Stormy Salmon

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Dark & Stormy Salmon
Fresh grilled Salmon served on a cedar plank and smothered in a drunken rum raisin blueberry glaze ... served along w fresh grilled garden veggies.
Be sure to soak your cedar planks in water overnight before using for grilling ...
Glaze :
1/2 orange zested & juiced
1/2 lemon zested & juiced
2 cups oyster sauce
1/2 lime zested & juiced
2 tbsp garlic finely chopped
1 cup pineapple juice
3 tbsp ginger freshly grated
2 pints blueberries
1 cup raisins
1 cup dark rum
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
Place the raisins, rum, brown sugar, & pineapple juice on med heat for approx 15 mins to plump the raisins. Add the remaining ingredients & bring to boil. Let stand for 5 minutes. Enjoy!
Cocktails
In honor of national mojito day...
Berry Mojito
Bacardi dragon berry rum
Kraken rum
Simple syrup
Fresh strawberries and/or raspberries & black berries Fresh mint Club soda Muddle together the berries, mint, & simple syrup. Add the rum, & ice, shake. Top off w club soda.
Summer storm (a variation on a dark & stormy)
Kraken rum
Lemoncello
Fresh squeezed lemon
Ginger beer
Fill glass w ice, add rum, Lemoncello, & fresh squeezed lemons, shake.
Top off with ginger beer.