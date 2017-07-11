× Palmyra Police arrest suspect wanted for unlawful contact with a minor; other charges

PALYMRA BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Palymra Borough Police Department has arrested a suspect who was wanted on several charges involving a minor, stemming from an incident back in April.

Austin William Boehm, 21, was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to the incident that occurred on April 21st in the 900 Block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Boehm was charged with unlawful dissemination of image, unlawful contact/communication with a minor, and corruption of a minor, according to a press release from the Palmyra Borough Police Department. Boehm was also wanted for trespassing in Fireman’s park in the early hours of July 4th.

After his arrest, Boehm was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking for a formal arraignment.