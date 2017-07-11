× Penn Hills woman accused of setting boyfriend on fire, trying to use urine to douse the flames

PENN HILLS, Allegheny County — A Penn Hills woman is facing attempted homicide and arson charges after allegedly dousing her boyfriend with gasoline and lighting him on fire.

Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 38, then tried to put out the flames by pouring a bucket of urine on him, according to an account on TribLive.com in Pittsburgh.

Sepelyak and her boyfriend, Grady Spencer III, were arguing in the basement of a home Saturday evening, Penn Hills police told TribLive.com. After Spencer fell asleep, Sepelyak allegedly poured gas on him, lit a cigarette and ignited the gas. She tried to douse the flames with a bucket of urine that the couple was using as a toilet, police said.

Spencer’s parents, who live on the main floor of the home, took him to the hospital.

The hospital summoned police, according to TribLive.com.

Spencer reportedly suffered burns on 25 to 35 percent of his lower body, but is recovering, police said.

Sepelyak was reportedly unable to post bail and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail, according to TribLive.com.