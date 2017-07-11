Police open investigation into viral video of officer using baton on homeless woman in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.– A police internal investigation into a use of force complaint has been reopened after video of the incident came to light and has gone viral on social media.

Cell phone video shows a Dekalb County officer beating a homeless woman with a baton inside the Chevron store.

The incident occurred on June 4th after the woman, Katie McRary was questioned by police after begging customers for money at the store.

While being questioned, McRary allegedly pushed the responding officer, leading to the use of force.

Dekalb Police have now reopened the investigation.

McRary is currently in jail on an unrelated prostitution charge.