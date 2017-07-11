× Police seek leads in Spring Grove cemetery vandalism

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–The Southwestern Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who vandalized headstones on July 4.

Police say headstones maintained by St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove were pushed over to the ground.

The monetary cost of damage done has not been estimated, according to the release.

Anyone who may have some information as to the suspects’ identity is encouraged to call the Southwestern Regional Police Department at 717.225.1333 ext. 101, or via York County Dispatch at 717.854.5571.