While the storm threat is lower, we are in a Marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday

STEAMY FEEL FOR A FEW DAYS

It’s a warm evening in the 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible. Gusty winds and heavy downpours may accompany storms. A sticky night is in store for the area with lows very warm in the lower and middle 70s. Patchy fog may develop too. Wednesday storms are not as widespread. You may have to run inside briefly for a storm to pass. Gusty winds and heavy downpours likely with any that develop. Temperatures are still quite warm near 90 degrees, however, the heat index will run in

the upper 90s. It’s another sticky day but it’s hotter in the lower 90s Thursday with the heat index near 100 degrees. That is the temperatures it will feel like. Showers and thunderstorms threaten again and could contain strong gusty winds and torrential downpours. The area is under a Marginal risk for severe weather. For Friday, highs are not as hot but more seasonable in the middle 80s. The best chance of the week for widespread showers and storms ends the week. Expect them to wind down through the evening leaving a muggy night ahead. The humidity does slowly drop overnight into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We get a break from the heat and humidity through the weekend. It is dry too. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. More sunshine means brighter skies for Sunday. Highs are still in the middle 80s. Heading back to work, another very warm and humid stretch settles in with afternoon storms possible. Readings climb quickly to the middle and upper 80s Monday, near 90 for Tuesday.

