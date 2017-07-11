× Two incidents of access and credit card fraud reported in northern Lancaster County

WARWICK AND CLAY TOWNSHIPS, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional police are warning residents to stay vigilant after two cases of access device and credit card fraud were reported on the same day last week.

Both incidents occurred on July 6, police say.

The first incident happened in Warwick Township, where a resident from the 100 block of Pepperton Court reported that her ATM card had been compromised and withdrawals had been made upon her account from ATM locations in North Carolina. An investigation showed that the resident was in the area at the exact time of the out-of-state withdrawals. The banking institutions are cooperating with the investigation, police say. The victim was compensated for the money transferred from her account.

The second incident occurred in Clay Township, where a resident from the 900 block of Rebecca Drive reported that her credit card had been compromised and used to make purchases at seven different locations in the Detroit area. The loss was more than $200. The investigation into the incident is continuing, police say.