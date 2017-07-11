× West Nile Virus found in 2 mosquitoes collected in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Conservation District collected two mosquito samples infected with the West Nile Virus on July 6, the agency said in a press release Tuesday.



It is the first time this year that infected mosquitoes were found in Dauphin County. The samples were taken in the city of Harrisburg and in Swatara Township, officials say.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in Dauphin County.

“The county’s West Nile Virus Control Program is increasing surveillance and control measures to reduce the mosquito population and prevent the virus from spreading,” said Dauphin County Board of Commissioners chairman Jeff Haste, who oversees the Conservation District.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry WNV, which, when transmitted to people, can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of getting West Nile encephalitis.

“Mosquitoes thrive and replicate faster in warm, humid temperatures — like the weather we’re having now,” said Commissioner Mike Pries. “Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to become ill and develop severe complications from the virus.”

The following precautions are recommended: