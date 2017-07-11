× Who’s a good boy? Heroic Harrisburg Police K9 Zeke is a good boy, and he’s retiring Friday

HARRISBURG — After a long, heroic career that included being shot in the line of duty, Harrisburg Police K9 Zeke is retiring, it was announced on Facebook Tuesday.

Zeke’s End of Watch ceremony will be held Friday at 3 p.m., according to Zeke’s partner, Sgt. Tyron Meik.. The ceremony is expected to be shared via Facebook Live.

Zeke became a regional celebrity in March of 2013, when he was shot in the line of duty while assisting officers in the apprehension of a man suspected of stabbing and shooting someone. The man fled into the woods, and Zeke was called in to track him. The suspect shot Zeke in the neck, but the dog held onto the suspect until he was no longer a threat to Zeke’s fellow officers.

The 6-year-old Belgian Malinois underwent surgery and made a full recovery from his wound.

But Zeke’s back problems have grown too severe to allow him to continue performing as a police K9, prompting his retirement.