Woman charged with assaulting West York school bus driver waives preliminary hearing

YORK — A West York woman accused of unlawfully boarding a school bus full of elementary students and assaulting the driver has waived her preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Jackelyn Sanchez, 30, will be formally arraigned on August 18, court documents say.

Sanchez is facing 16 charges, including two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Simple Assault, three counts of Criminal Mischief, two counts of Disorderly Conduct, one count of Harassment and one count of Strangulation, among other charges.

Police say that on May 19 at 8:25 a.m., Sanchez forced her way onto a school bus that was stopped at West Poplar and Dewey Streets in West York. She allegedly attacked a female bus driver and grabbing at the bus’ electronics.

The students on the bus exited through the rear emergency exit as witnesses called 911.

Sanchez fled the scene as police arrived, but was apprehended a short time later.

The bus driver was treated by EMT’s at the scene and released, police said.

School administrators immediately responded to the scene and the students were able to call their parents, Lonardi said. The district also provided students with counselors.