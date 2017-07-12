× Carlisle man is indicted for producing and distributing child pornography

HARRISBURG — A Carlisle man was indicted by a federal grand jury for offenses involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Jesse Owen Maurice, 27, allegedly coerced a minor to take sexually explicit photographs of herself and send them to him over the Internet in November 2016, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. Maurice is also charged with distributing those photos. The two-count indictment accuses Maurice of producing child pornography and receiving and distributing child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Brandler said. Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for producing child pornography is 30 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine. The mandatory minimum for the prison term is 15 years.