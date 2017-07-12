Carlisle police searching for missing teen

CARLISLE — Police are searching for a 16-year-old Carlisle boy who was reported missing on Monday.

According to Carlisle police, Brandan Chandler, of the 200 block of B Street, was last seen at his home around noon on Saturday. He left on a black spray-painted mountain bike. A white male, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 280 pounds, Chandler has light brown hair and a beard. He left home without his cell phone. It is not know what he was wearing, but he normally wears basketball shorts, a t-shirt, and Nike sneakers.

Chandler is believed to be in the Carlisle area with friends.

Anyone with information about Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to call Carlisle police.