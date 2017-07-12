× Chronic wasting disease found in wild deer in Clearfield County, PA Game Commission says

CLEARFIELD COUNTY — A whitetail buck in Bell Township has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to a post by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on its Facebook page.

It’s the first time the disease has been found in wild deer in the county.

Previously, the disease had only been detected in captive deer in Central Pennsyvania, the Game Commission said.

The disease affects the brain and central nervous systems of deer, elk and moose, eventually resulting in death.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it will hold a press conference Thursday at noon at its Harrisburg headquarters. The news conference will be streamed live on the Game Commission’s social media pages.